NPP Primaries: K.T Hammond Blames Adansi Asokwa Chairman For Bloody Attack

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond is pointing accusing fingers at the constituency chairman for the bloody attack at the party office when his opponent, Sammy Binfoh, tried to submit his nomination forms at the constituency office recently.

The chaos led to the assault of the constituency General Secretary by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters.

The secretary, Samuel Awui, was seen in a viral video being beaten by men wearing shirts with the aspirant, Sammy Binfoh's image on it.

Samuel Awui was alleged to have declined to endorse the nomination forms of Samuel Binfoh when he received it at the party office.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Hammond insisted that the constituency chairman must be blamed for the unfortunate incident because he has no doubt, he [the chairman] was pushing the aspirant to contest him.

“It was rather disgusting. This has not been happening in the constituency for all these years. But, some thugs are determined to cause mayhem. We have the chairman of the party who I think instigated all of this. It has been going on for almost about a year now and has now developed into this incident. Literally, there is a split between the Constituency Executives. I have five of them supporting me and the other five are with the Chairman and they have demonstrated that they do want like me. Some of the Constituency executives went to the Regional Office because they want to change me because I had implicated him that he can’t be my chairman because he is not qualified. So if they have won, they will make every effort to remove me. So I have no doubt in my mind that the Chairman is the one behind this. There is enough evidence from all that is happening. The chairman has always been to me trying to broker peace but in every twist, he goes back on these words,” KT Hammond said on Eyewitness News.

The secretary purportedly said he wanted to peruse the forms further at home before signing them leading to anger by the aspirant’s supporters.

Meanwhile, the NPP Constituency Chairman, Kwame Owusu, told Citi News that he advised Samuel Awui against the course of action he took.

“I told him his decision wasn't proper but he would not listen. He even declined to speak to the Regional Chairman over the phone on the matter.”

---citinewsroom