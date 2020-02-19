Western Region Experiencing Dumsor, Water Rationing Because Of Reckless, Clueless NPP Gov’t — NDC

The people of Western Region, especially those residing in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis for some weeks now have been experiencing electricity load shedding popularly known as DUMSOR coupled with water rationing.

Ghana between late 2013 and mid 2016 experienced a nationwide dumsor due to 3 major reasons given by a team of energy experts from VRA, GRIDCO AND ECG:

a) GENERATION SHORTFALL.

b) FINANCIAL BURDEN DUE TO GENERATIONAL DEBT.

c) IRREGULAR FUEL SUPPLY.

The NDC government under his excellency John Dramani Mahama unlike his predecessors tackled and solved the menace in 1st quarter of 2016 and every honest Ghanaian will bear witness that from 2016 dumsor was a thing of the past.

The current vice president HE Dr. Bawumia is on record to have commended his Excellency John Dramani Mahama for solving dumsor but attributed it cause to him when he confessed, “President Mahama deserves no credit for solving dumsor” (published on 2nd March 2016)"

His excellency John Mahama tackled the generation shortfall by the installation of new power plants, Ameri, karpower etc.

He also tackled the fuel challenge. Due to the irregular supply of gas from the West African gas pipeline, he built the Atuabo gas processing plant which now gives the power plant constant supply of gas to power their plants.

With the introduction of ESLA in 2015 the generational indebtedness to the power players would have been a thing of the past.

Ghanaians, especially people of Sekondi-Takoradi, demand that the stable 24hr electricity bequeathed to President Nana Addo's government by his predecessor be maintained.

What is the reason for the constant darkness we are experiencing? many Ghanaians want to know.

For the water rationing, we all know that it is as a result of GALAMSEY in our water bodies. The activities of NPP members, especially their executives, in this illegal activity are putting a financial and technical burden to GWCL, GWCL in their latest publication expressed the frustration the company is experiencing in their production of potable water. 70% of their treated water is wasted daily in their Daboase plant.

The cost of production of portable water has doubled, and this insensitive destruction of our water bodies is causing financial problems to the GWCL.

The water rationing that the people of SEKONDI-TAKORADI is experiencing is placed on the door steps of his excellency president Nana Akufo-Addo.

We urge the NPP government to apologize to Ghanaians on this current water rationing and take immediate and urgent steps to stop the illicit act of mining in our water bodies while prosecuting all perpetrators of this inhuman act which has negative health consequences on the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

To the media, the opinion leaders and general public: add your voice to ask the ECG, GRIDCO AND VRA to explain why we are experiencing dumsor now,

And we will urge ECG to publish the load shedding time table for us to be conversant with the timings so that residents of the western region can manage their life better.

SIGNED

RICHARD KIRK-MENSAH

(REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER

0208255102

0244848891