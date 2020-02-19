IVF Clinics Donate Free Fertility Treatments

Eleven couples will get the chance to receive treatment to help them have a baby as a result of a collaboration between an online support network and some of the world's top fertility clinics with the results announced in Johannesburg, South Africa next month.

Couples have been invited to enter a competition to receive a free cycle of IVF by IVF Babble, the go-to source of information, support and advice for anyone struggling with fertility or undergoing treatment.

There is still time for couples to put their names forward in a simple process through the www.ivfbabble.com website.

Among the worldwide clinics backing the give-away is the Hart Fertility clinic in Cape Town, South Africa.

The giveaway was the idea of mums Tracey Bambrough and Sara Marshall-Page, who struggled with their own fertility issues and founded IVF Babble to provide the online support and help they felt was missing when they were trying to get information.

They will be announcing the winners of the 11 treatments at the first-ever Fertility Show to be held in Africa on March 6 and 7 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng.

Said Tracey Bambrough: “There is a lot of help and support out there for people who have difficulty conceiving children but there are also a lot of barriers. Some of those barriers are cultural and to do with men and women not being able to talk openly about their problems.

“We have created support and community online where people can see what is happening around the world and through celebrities and real-life stories find out what they need to know. The other big barrier is affordability.

“In many areas, it is expensive to have IVF treatment and that is why we have launched the giveaway scheme. IVF clinics are giving something back to the world and it highlights the whole issue of cost.”

It is the third IVF Babble giveaway to be announced. Previously 27 treatments from leading clinics around the world have been provided. They have resulted in five babies being born and a further four pregnancies currently underway.

IVF Babble, which has 3.5m readers worldwide in just three years, is sponsoring the Support Zone at Fertility Show Africa aimed at helping African men and women break the taboo about talking about infertility

Twenty of the fertility experts speaking at the event are taking time out to visit the Support Zone where there is a full programme of help and advice on a whole range of topics for those on their fertility journey.

You can enter the free IVF giveaway at www.Ivfbabble.com.

