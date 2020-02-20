E/R: ECG Warn Aspirants Not To Share Meters For Vote

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cautioned politicians in the Eastern Region especially parliamentary aspirants to desist from sharing unregistered meters to residents during campaigns and election seasons.

According to management, politicians in their quest to win the support of the people especially those in remote areas, distribute unregistered and uncalibrated meters.

The Electricity Company of Ghana says such actions create unnecessary confusion between the company and users.

The Public Relations Officer of ECG in the Eastern Region speaking to the media in Koforidua, Madam Mary Eshun said such users of illegal meters will be prosecuted.

“Every meter must pass through ECG and that's the policy. If you have about a thousand meters, all of them must pass through ECG.”

“Every meter must pass through ECG so if a meter doesn't pass through our quarters, it means that it is illegal and every illegality is a crime”.

Madam Mary Eshun further highlighted on the process they go through before meters get to individuals for the ECG to bill properly.

“The meters normally come from the Ministry of Energy so once the ministry gives them to us, then ECG will work on them and install them for individuals. So this is what happens. If such meters don't pass through our system and you hear people say, they have been using light for about 3yrs or 4yrs without being billed it means that such meters didn't pass through our system.”

“We have to do some meter reading exercise before our meter readers will be able to detect these for the necessary actions to be taken. But once the person is connected, he must pay the bill and we are working on it.”

---citinewsroom