19.02.2020 General News

Akufo-Addo To Deliver ‘Final’ SONA Tomorrow

By News Desk
President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the State Of The Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow, February 20.

The address to be delivered in Parliament will be the last for his first term in office.

President Akufo-Addo came to power on January 7, 2017.

He has so far delivered the SONA on three occasions.

His address tomorrow is highly likely to emphasize more on the achievements of his administration over the last three years.

---Daily Guide

