CLOGSAG To Embark On Strike On March 3 Over Premium

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced its decision to embark on a strike on March 3 over government's refusal to honour its demand for a 15% increment in premium for its members.

This comes on the back of a communique from the office of the Head of the Civil Service indicating that the 12% increment which took effect last month was an error.

Addressing the press in Accra today, Wednesday, Executive Secretary of the Association, Isaac Bampoe Addo said he and his members are fed up.

“The Memorandum signed between the government of Ghana being represented by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) on the other hand gave a 15 percent premium payable to CLOGSAG members with effect from 1st January 2017.”

“Today, only ten percent interim premium has been paid. Notice should be given to the National Labour Commission and our employer that, on 3rd March 2020, members of CLOGSAG would be embarking on a nationwide strike to demand the full implementation of the 16th August 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between us.” CLOGSAG threatens to strike over three-tier pension scheme

In September 2019, members of CLOGSAG threatened to embark on a strike action if their issues are not resolved within two weeks.

The Association warned against any move to derail the implementation of their three-tier pension scheme for its members which was scheduled to take off on January 1, 2020.

CLOGSAG also accused the Ghana Trades Union Congress and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) of attempting to obstruct the implementation process.

The association in a statement had argued that the position of the TUC and SSNIT with regards to the implementation of the tier three pension scheme “was at variance with the directives of the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo]” who during his 2019 May Day address said: “I acknowledge that there are unresolved issues with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the NPRA. I have asked the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations to liaise with SSNIT and NPRA to bring finality to all outstanding issues in the next three (3) months.”

CLOGSAG subsequently backed down on its threat to strike following actions from the government and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) which CLOGSAG was satisfied with at the time.

---citinewsroom