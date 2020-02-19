Rising Spare Of Killings In Kumasi: Youth Association Calls On Authorities To Wake Up

The rising rate of killings in the Ashanti region has compelled the Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) to impress upon all responsibile authorities to wake up and prosecute the culprits.

The group raised these concerns in a press release issued in Accra.

Here is the full statement:

FEBRUARY 19TH,2020

THE RISING TREND OF KILLINGS IN KUMASI, A WAKE UP CALL ON REGIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL - KuYA

SALUTATION

Nananom, invited guests, media team, ladies and gentlemen. This press conference is pertaining the high level of insecurity in kumasi and Ashanti Region. We will like to specially thank you, the media for once more honoring our invitation always. We cannot recount the success of Asanteman without you the media. Ayekoo!

BACKGROUND

The Ashanti Region has become the hub for social vices recently in Ghana. News in the atmosphere as recorded and read out in the media reveals Asanteman’s insecurity status as the vices of such deviant people is on the rise. As dawn breaks, if we do not hear about armmed robbery cases, then it will be kidnapping, or sometimes the assasination of residents of the aforementioned region.

People within the Ashanti Region face mysterious deaths which threatens the lives of those my residents. The fear has engripped the residents because these mysterious deaths do not receive any report from the Ghana Police Service. Residents would always be told that the police is investigating into the matter but no arrests are made and even no clear findings are made available for public information.

Some cases occurred in the 2019 and no arrests have been made. Cases like; the Juaben SHS student that was found dead in cold blood which occurred in June 2018, the Headmaster that was missing and later found with bruised body which also occurred in October, 2019, the woman that was found dead in cold blood at Santaasi-Apire in June 2019.

All the above cases mentioned have received no reports from the Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region. Residents therefore leave in fear as they see their lives to be under threats.

Just this year, 2020, it has been recorded of a woman found dead and blurrier in a manhole at Abuakwa-Sepaase in January. Also a VRA staff has been stabbed to death by these deviant people in the society. Just on the 04 of February, 2020, a registered community nurse in the Bosomtwe District that was told to be missing has been found dead in cold blood. This has therefore put fear in the Nurses in that facility, and have intentions of going on strike till some measures are put in place to protect them.

This insecurity state in the Region has led to fear and panic and hence could affect productivity in the Ashanti region. The investigative department of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region needs to heat up their efforts in dealing with crime. It is very appalling that cases would occur for months with no better conclusions.

The people residing in Ashanti Region fear not just the number of people murdered, but the mysterious nature of them and also the slow pace of the Ashanti Regional Police command in bringing the perpetuators to books. This leaves the residents a hopeless life as they go about with business in the region.

This has become a burden on the Asanteman Traditional Council as Nananom and their subjects lives are been threatened on the own land. On the 11th of February, 2020, at the town hall meeting organized at the Knust, Bantamahene re-echoed this fear as; "Asanteman have problems, we have problems of environment and security. Our people die mysteriously and this is on the rise". This malady has become a stumbling blocks to the business in the region.

We recommend strongly to the Regional Security Command to quicken their investigations to restore hope in the people residing in the Ashanti Region. Efforts should be increased and at every point, the people should be made aware of how far the investigation has gone. This we believe will help the residents also contribute to the investigations in order to bring the perpetrators to books as soon as possible.

We also recommend strongly to the Regional Security Command to also start educating the public more on how to protect ourselves from such deviant people in the community. As the education goes on, people within the region we believe will become more conversant with securities measures to be a place in their vicinities. This will also help curb such deviant actions in the communities.

Signed

Kwabena Frimpong

(General Secretary,KuYA)

Osei Akoto Yaw

(Ag. Communication Director,KuYA)

Akwasi Nana Prempeh

(Member,KuYA)

Oppong Paul

(Ag. Deputy Organiser, KuYA)