Ghana, 3 West African Countries Get Australia $373,000 Cash

The Australian government has disbursed $373,000 (Australian dollars) in grants to some organisations in Ghana and three other West African countries to carry out development projects in local communities this year.

The grant was disbursed under the Direct Aid Programme (DAP) that was funded from the Australian government's aid budget.

The projects are mainly in the areas of sanitation, health, business development, women’s empowerment and support for persons with disability (PWDs).

A brief ceremony was held at the Australian High Commission in Accra yesterday where the High Commissioner, Mr Andrew Barnes, launched the initiative.

The launch was also used as a knowledge-sharing platform that saw previous beneficiaries of DAP sharing their experience in implementing projects with the current beneficiaries.

Ghanaian beneficiaries

Out of the 10 projects that are covered by the DAP grant for this year, six are being implemented in Ghana while one each will be done in Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Sierra Leone.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Foundation (MHWF) will also be implementing two projects — a GH¢90,000 10-seater toilet facility for cured lepers in the Volta Region and a GH¢115,000 grant for the refurbishment of the Very Important Personnel (VIP) ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) also received GH¢14,000 for its apprenticeship training project meant to equip 200 young people with skills for sustainable livelihoods.

Australian support

Mr Barnes said ever since the DAP commenced in 2004, it had recorded a number of success stories and impacted many lives in Ghana and the other countries.

He said the Australian government would continue to support projects that would bring relief to the under-privileged people to facilitate the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Hundreds of people have benefited from this DAP across the countries in West Africa and we are happy to continue with it,” he said.

The Volta Regional Project Director of the MHWF, Mr Divine Kporha, said the funds the foundation received under the DAP had been invested in a 10-seater toilet facility for cured lepers in Ho in the Volta Region.

“We have started work on the project and hopefully by the end of March this year, it would have been completed,” he said.

Background

The Direct Aid Programme (DAP) was a small grants programme funded from Australia's aid budget.

It was designed to work with local communities in developing countries on projects that would help reduce poverty and achieve sustainable development consistent with Australia's national interest.

The programme aims to advance development outcomes through projects, with a focus on practical and tangible results; and to support good governance, human rights and strong advocacy.

Among other things, the DAP also supports Australia's wider foreign and trade policy interests and public diplomacy objectives, including promoting a distinctive and positive image of Australia.

---graphic.com.gh