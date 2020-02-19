Akufo-Addo's Galamsey Fight Was To Enrich NPP Members--Namoale

Former MP for the La Dadekotopon constituency, Nii-Amasah Namoale has accused President Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining as a sham.

Namoale revealed that, the national campaign against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey was coy to enrich members of the ruling party.

He said: “This galamsey scandal is the result of a grand scheme setup by President Akufo-Addo himself to enrich NPP officials to finance the New Patriotic Party.

“It was quite shocking, the video was damning. the task force was set up to provide cover for some persons to continue engaging in illegal mining.”

“These latest revelations of corruption in the fight against galamsey show that the whole fight against illegal mining was a sham and a plot to get licensed small-scale miners out of business so that some elements in government can take over small-scale mining in the country,” Nii-Amasah Namoale told Kwame Tutu on 'Anopa Nkomo' on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Akufo-Addo'a so-called fight against galamsy is ruse calculated to expropriate the illicit galamsy trade for NPP government officials. It is now clear that there was no fight, it was a sham, it was all a ploy to enrich themselves.

The claim follows the missing excavators that were seized from some illegal small-scale miners as revealed by Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

---KingdomfmOnline