NPP’s OPK, Five Others Involved In Car Crash

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Mpraeso Constituency Davis Opoku Ansah popularly known as OPK has been involved in an accident on Tuesday evening along the Accra-Suhum road.

The Director of Operation for AFAG together with five other persons were reportedly injured are currently responding to treatment at a health facility in Accra.

OPK and his team were returning from Accra to the Mpraeso Constituency.

He filed his nomination forms last week to compete the incumbent MP Seth Kwame Acheampong.

---Starrfm.com.gh