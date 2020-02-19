ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
19.02.2020

NPP Primaries: Davis Opoku Ansah And Team Involved In Accident

By News Desk
There have been some very disturbing news trickling in with reports that an NPP aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Mpraeso Constituency Davis Opoku Ansah popularly known as OPK has been involved in an accident.

The accident occurred Tuesday evening on the Accra-Suhum road.

The Director of Operation for AFAG together with five other persons were reportedly injured are currently responding to treatment at a health facility in Accra.

OPK and his team were returning from Accra to the Mpraeso Constituency.

He filed his nomination forms last week to contest the incumbent MP Seth Kwame Acheampong.

---GhanaNewspage

