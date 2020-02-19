Ghana Diaspora Women Launches Ghana Chapter

Ghana Diaspora Women (GDW) on February 15 launched its Ghana Chapter at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra under the theme “The Role of Diaspora Women in National Development”.

The inauguration which was attended by both women and men from various regions across the country and international guests was a huge success.

Keynote speakers were Hon. Freda Prempeh Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. International Best-Selling Author and Executive Life Coach Ms Michelle McKinnney Hammond and a representative for Hon. Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo.

Guest speakers including the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President Mr Akwasi Awua Ababio, the Chairman for Ghana Union UK and Ireland Mr Emmanuel Quayson, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Asuogyamang Constituency Hon. Paul Asare Ansah, Ms Emefa Gadze Founding Director of Single Parents Support Network and Mr Palgrave Boakye Danquah Founder and CEO of Kandifo Institute Ghana.

Their statements geared towards adding clouts to the fact that the vision of GDW is very timely with more partnerships and collaborations needed for the advancement of national development where women and girls are concerned.

The Founder of GDW Mrs Marie Amoakwa-Boadu reiterated the importance of Diaspora Women and millennial role, dialogue to bridge the gap between Ghanaians living abroad and those back on the motherland as crucial for Ghana’s development.

Hon. Freda Prempeh assured the organization of her ministry’s maximum support to ensure the success of the organization.

She is of the belief that Ghana diaspora women will collaborate with other associations in the diaspora for the betterment of Ghana.

"The ministry highly associates itself to the Ghana Diaspora Women because it is an opportunity for the women in the diaspora to show their experience for gender equality which will be an opportunity for women in Ghana and Africa, in general, to learn from women in the diaspora," she concluded.