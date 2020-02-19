Sex For Grades: BBC Refusal To Cooperate Shows The Arrogance Of Western Media

Listen to article

The Former Deputy Minister, Murtala Muhammed has lashed out at the BBC over its refusal to avail themselves to the University of Ghana on the investigations bothering on sex for grades.

According to the former minister, the BBC did not make themselves available for cross-examination on the said matter.

He said the issue based on the disclosure done by the BBC, was done internationally to question the integrity of the individuals involved and to question the integrity of the university, if not on what basis did the BBC refuse to cooperate.

Murtala was speaking on Good Morning Ghana show on METRO TV.

He was reacting to the suspension of Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor who were both implicated in the documentary.

The University of Ghana in its bid to close the investigation of the BBC’s ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary in a statement suspended the two lecturers.

The former minister expressed disappointment at the attitude exhibited by the BBC saying it was nothing short of to arrogance and the disrespect the Western media have for the institution.

He further stated “If you have evidence that those lectures were engaged in something, you come forward because you went out there internationally, you subjected those individuals to international embarrassment, subjected their family and kids to ridicule, subjected the entire university and in fact the whole state, Ghana”

Murtala Muhammed felt the BBC’s publication on ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary was because they were with a conviction that the evidence for which reason was publicized was quite incriminating enough.

His question then to BBC was why they would arrogantly refuse to make themselves available to the university. However, he believes there can only be one or two reasons either they don’t believe the evidence they had or there is something else.