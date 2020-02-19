GTA B/A Marks Chocolate Day With Donations

The Brong Ahafo Regional Directorate of the Ghana Tourism Authority has commemorated the 2020 Chocolate Day with a call on the Chocolate producing companies and other value chain producers to expand and increase the production of chocolate and other cocoa products at affordable prices in order to meet the growing demands of the public.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Director Joseph Appiaagyei made the call when he led a team of GTA Officials to donate chocolates and some cocoa products to the Children's Ward of the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

He emphasized that the production of cocoa products including chocolate in larger quantities at lower prices on the Ghanaian markets would promote and increase consumption and achieve the expected results in the "Eat Ghana Campaign" as part of measures to encourage all to eat what we grow and grow what we eat.

Receiving the items, the Matron Madam Eunice Oppong Amoah on behalf of the Hospital Management, expressed gratitude and extended an invitation to corporate organisations and individuals to emulate the gesture to make it an annual affair to help tackle the many challenges confronting the ward.

Parents of some children on admission at the hospital who were full of excitement and appreciation to the Ghana Tourism Authority said they were worried about the exclusion of their wards from the public education and fanfare on the event due to ill-health. They considered the donation as a timely intervention. The products were distributed and the patients on admission had their share.

This year's celebration was under the theme "My Chocolate Experience, My Holistic Well-Being", encouraging the general public to consume or eat more cocoa products including chocolate to enrich their health.

The Authority held radio panel discussions and also engaged some identifiable groups and educated the public on some health benefits of chocolate such as reduction in diabetes, blood circulation and brain functioning, prevention of cancer and skin repairs, weight loss, reduces stress and ensures mental boost, ensures strong bones and anti-aging, to mention a few.