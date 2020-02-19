Mahama Invested Heavily In Ernest Chemist, Tobinco, Others To Create More Jobs — Dr Omane Boamah

Former Minister of Communications Dr. Edward Omane Boamah says Ex-President John Dramani Mahama invested heavily in pharmaceutical companies including Ernest Chemist, Tobinco purposely to create more jobs.

Speaking on Citi TV‘s “The Point of View” on Monday, he stated that the current government had failed to fulfil its major promises including they providing tax free and related incentives to manufacturing companies.

According to him, the NPP Government promised to provide tax-free and related incentives to manufacturing and business in sectors such as Agro-processing, pharmaceuticals but "if you tie this to what the National Democratic Congress did under former President Mahama, the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo led government has not fulfilled their promises or come closer to John Mahama's records."

"Around 2014/15 Prez Mahama invested heavily in Ernest Chemist, Tobinco, Dan Adams etc and we're not surprised about the chain of Ernest Chemist’s outlets today,I am sure by the end of the programme my brother Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah will look in the camera and tell us how many factories they've completed," Dr. Edward Omane Boamah added.