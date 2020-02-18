NAB Executive Secretary Files Nomination To Contest NPP Primaries In The Kwadaso Constituency

Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board (NAB), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has successfully filed nomination to contest in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

Dr. Nyarko who is contesting for the second time after losing to the sitting MP in 2016 was joined by over 400 delegates and thousands of party loyalists of the Constituency to file his nomination.

Constituency Chairman of the Kwadaso Constituency, Mr. Yaw Bonah Boadi received Dr. Nyarko's nomination forms at the party's constituency office in Kwadaso.

Chairman Bonah wished the candidate well in his quest to lead the party in the constituency as parliamentary candidate but also emphasized his neutral support to all aspirants as "Father" in the constituency.

The Constituency Elections Officer, Mr. Joseph Osei, known in political life as 'Osei 17' acknowledged receipt of the forms and also used the opportunity to advise the candidate and his team to desist from any kind of personality attack in the course of their campaign.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko expressed gratitude to the leadership of the party for their exemplary leadership that has brought so much respect to the Kwadaso Constituency.

He further iterated his readiness and willingness to play the Servant-Leader role if elected as the party's candidate for the constituency.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko was very optimistic about his victory noting how well he has been able to create a brotherly bond with the delegates and people of the constituency.

Speaking to some delegates, they expressed their total support for Dr. Kingsley Nyarko stating that he is very humble, honest, supportive, friendly, loyal to party and the grassroots business, and open to all.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has been tipped as the leading candidate in the upcoming election slated on April 25, 2020.