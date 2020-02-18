ECG Introduces New Code For 'Yam' Phones To Recharge Credit

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has introduced a new shortcode.

The code *226# is to help its non-smartphone users popularly referred to as "Yam phones" to recharge their prepaid credit digitally.

The Managing Director of ECG, Mr Kwame Agyenim-Budu, at the launch of the new code in Accra on Tuesday, 18 February 2020, said a number of initiatives have been undertaken by the utility provider to scale up its operations.

Among them are some initiatives undertaken to enable the company to bring its services closer to our customers.

These include the establishment of new and enhanced customer service centres in our operational areas, “the upgrade of our financial billing systems to an integrated commercial members system”, and the use of “interactive social media handles”.

ECG also said it has put in place relationship managers for high-consuming customers, improved its metering activities and created multiple cables for customer complaints.