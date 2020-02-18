Gov't Will Use AI To End Power Theft — Bawumia

Listen to article

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is piloting an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system which when fully operational will completely eliminate electricity stealing in the entire country.

Addressing a ceremony at the ECG head office to officially launch the ECG Mobile Application (ECG POWER), the Vice President noted that the greatest challenge in the energy sector is its inability to collect revenue due her after supplying electricity to the consuming public.

“If we produce power and we are only able to collect sixty percent (60%) of the revenue, it means we have lost 40% of the revenue. The issue of solving the collection problem at ECG is a major part of solving the energy issue in Ghana,” Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said.

He further indicated that he is aware that the board and Management of ECG are looking at applying technology in the collection process of it revenue.

“I know they are piloting a system now and by the Grace of God if all goes well we will have implemented a new system starting this year whereby no body will be able to steal electricity in Ghana again” Dr Bawumia noted.

ECG Board Chairman

Chairman of the Board of Directors of ECG Kelly Gadzekpo, in his remarks registered the delight of ECG to her Information Technology (IT) staff who he solely credited as those who developed the entire infrastructure of the new app, ECG POWER.

He also emphasized that an effective monitoring system has been instituted by the ECG to ensure that revenue generated by the App will be secured and guaranteed.

ECG Power App

The new ECG application (ECG POWER) had been introduced to bring convenience to electricity consumers in the country. Essentially, the App can be used by ECG customers who have Smart Prepayment Meters to recharge their electricity credit any time of the day as well as do same for family and friends. It has mobile wallet payment options and consumption information for the App user. Prepaid top-ups can be made through the App and payment can also be made with the App for postpaid meters.

---Starrfm.com.gh