MTN Organises Save A Life Campaign

MTN Ghana has organised Save a Life Blood Donation programme aimed at supporting the National Blood Bank.

The event which was organised simultaneously in various centres in all the 16 regions on Val's day February 14 has been in inception since 2011. It is a period marked for the staff of MTN, their customers and the general public to donate blood to the National Blood Bank and the regional hospitals.

In the Greater Accra Region, it was held in four locations namely the MTN House, MTN Graphic Road Office, Accra Academy Senior High School and Odorgonno Senior High School. The event attracted some students from Osu Salem Senior High School to donate blood.

The MTN House centre had a target of 400 pints and 5000 pints nationwide which would be derived from the various centres across the country for this year’s exercise.

This year’s event also coincided with the cutting of sod for the construction of a Blood Bank at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Rhoderlyn Entsua – Mensah, Manager, Sustainability and Social Impact, MTN Ghana indicated that as the exercise had been going over the years they realized that some of the facilities do not even have the equipments and the right places to keep the blood being donated “so as a sustainability measure we started something in Cape Coast Teaching Hospital which we are building a Blood Bank for their maternity unit at a cost of GH₵300,000.00.”

The Public Relations Officer for the National Blood Service which is an agency of the Ministry of Health and mandated to the supervision of the collection of blood, processing and distributing to the various hospital Blood Banks in the country stressed on the need to have enough blood in the Blood Banks in order to save lives. “we want to commend MTN for this noble exercise which has been going on over the years and we hope to exceed our target.”

Captain Peter Kwame Awuah Kwarteng, Senior Biomedical Scientist at the 37 Military Hospital said they had been embarking on the campaign with MTN admonishing the general public to try as much as possible to donate blood.

After successfully donating his blood, Anthony Fesu, Enterprise Architect, MTN Ghana expressed his excitement by contributing to a worthy cause of saving a life of someone who might be very close to him or not and also felt very proud as such.

The said exercise was supported by all the Regional Hospitals; the National Blood Transfusion Service, 37 Military Hospital and Greater Accra Regional Hospital in the case of Greater Accra.