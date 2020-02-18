Tension Hits Amponsahkrom Over Fulani Herdsmen

Tension is rising between nomadic herdsmen and residents of some six farming communities within the Amponsahkrom Electoral area in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

The residents accuse the herdsmen of destroying their farms and water bodies a situation that is threatening their livelihood. They are therefore calling on the necessary authorities to drive away the nomads from their communities.

The activities of nomads continue to affect most countries in West Africa, Ghana is no exception.

It is on record that some communities in Ghana have at one point in time clashed with herdsmen leading to intervention by state security.

Currently the Amponsahkrom Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region is faced with the problem which national security has been trying to solve all these years. Residents of this predominantly farming area which covers over 200 communities say the activities of the nomadic headsmen are affecting every aspect of their lives.

The farmers say while their farms are being destroyed their only source of water supply is also being polluted by the cattle.The worse affected communities include; Ehiamankye, Winamda, Boase, Nsuta, Joboi and Wiafe.

Also, the women in the area for fear of being attacked and raped by these herdsmen do not go out unaccompanied a situation they bemoaned.

The Assembly Member for the Amponsahkrom Electoral Area, Peter Chottah Yelko.

“Some time ago they came to me that they want to bring their cattle to my Electoral Area. I declined and told them that I don't have a land and drove them away.”

The Municipal Chief Executive for Wenchi, Dr. Prince Kwakye Afriyie says the Municipal Security Council will work to curtail the activities of these nomads.

He further indicated that persons who are found to be aiding the herdsmen will be punished by law.

