FESOJ Hands Over Financial Support To The Family Of Slain Journalist And Demands Investigation

Federation of Somali Journalists (FESOJ) is deeply saddened by the brazen killing of young journalist Abdiweli Ali Hassan in Afgoye and demands an immediate in-depth investigation into the circumstances leading to his tragic and sensless murder.

Members from FESOJ including the President Abaadir Abdulakdir Elmi, Secretary-General, Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, and other officials from Kulmiye and Univeral TV, have today visited the widow of the slain journalist and his two children to extend profound condolences and to hand over cash support of â‚¬1500 from Reporters Respond Emergency Fund of Free Press Unlimited, to help cover medical and burial costs.

'The safety of journalists is of paramount importance to us and we call on relevant authorities to protect journalists and end this outrageous pattern of killings. I also want to thank Free Press Unlimited for their prompt response and continued support during these difficult times.' Abaadir Abdulkadir Elmi FESOJ President said.

Burhan Diini Farah, director of Kulmiye radio, who worked closely with the slain journalist described him 'as a committed reporter who loved his job of informing the public and covering important news and issues affecting the Lower Shabelle people.'

In the visit, Universal TV director Abdullahi Hersi Kulmiye shared the pain of losing a friend and a respected colleague. He thanked the FPU for their solidarity and called on the security agencies to act swiftly and bring to justice those behind the killing of the innocent journalist.

On behalf of the family, Mohamed Ali Hassan, an elder brother of the journalist who was killed, said they were saddened that the killers involved in the killing of the journalist weren't caught despite their district has functioning police station and court. 'This in fact is unacceptable, therefore our hearts will never be calm until the criminals will be detained and trailed" Mohamed said

Journalist Abdiweli Ali Hassan was buried on Monday outskirts of Mogadishu. Relatives and media colleagues attended the burial.

Governor of Lower Shabelle region, Ibrahim Adan Ali (Najax) said he has ordered urgent investigations into the killing of the journalist and noted that perpetrators are being pursued and will be caught.

"FESOJ will closely monitor the living conditions of the two orphans Mohamed Abdiweli and Meecaad Abdiweli of deceased journalist colleague " Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu FESOJ Secretary-General said.