Name, Shame Gov't Officials Involved In 'Galamsey' Saga — Kwakye Darfour Urges Akufo-Addo

The Eastern Regional Minister and MP for Nkawkaw, Eric Kwakye Darfour, has urged President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to name and shame officials who are engaging in illegal mining activities also known as galamsey.

According to him, he want government to expose, name and shame all officials who are involved in the galamsey saga.

"There have being several accusations against people in government involvement in galamsey I want the President to name and shame any government official who is involved,I want investigations to go on if they are guilty they law must deal with them accordingly.”

Eric Kwakye Darfour told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo cannot fight galamsey alone and therefore it needs the cooperation of all stakeholders.

This comes after Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation and also Chairperson for the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) made an official complaint to the police for investigation.