Ghanaians Must Avoid Illegal Mining, Protect The Environment — Kwakye Darfour

The Eastern Regional Minister and MP for Nkawkaw, Eric Kwakye Darfour, has called on Ghanaians to desist from using illegal way of mining also known as galamsey.

He says it is badly destroying the environment and pollute water bodies.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government will be using a measurable effort in regulating illegal mining in the country.

He indicated that several attempts were made to minimize, if not eliminate, illegal activities in the small scale mining sector.

Contrary to the impression created in the minds of some people, Eric Kwakye Darfour stated, “We are not fighting to put people out of work by seeking to end galamsey. Since the Almighty has blessed us with precious minerals, there will be mining in our country.”

Eric Kwakye Darfour told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“This present generation does not own the earth, we hold the lands in trust for generations yet unborn and we cannot destroy it. They will be providing an update on its fight against illegal and irresponsible mining in the Eastern Region.”

He envisaged that a sustainable small-scale mining regime would protect the environment and protect the workers as well.