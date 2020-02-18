New Register: Opuni Blasts NDC To Stop The Noise And Go To Court

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has lampooned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and all others who are opposed to the compilation of a new Voters Register for the 2020 general elections.

In an interview on Accra based Asempa FM, the revered man of God posited that instead of hitting the streets and making 'noise' over the issue, the NDC had the option of seeking redress in court.

He said, “We may all have misgivings about issues but we don't respond to them with bloodshed and noise, it is important to test the law and make it work. They should go to court.”

He used the occasion to call for peace before, during and after the 2020 general elections, saying “our election must be free and fair, devoid of violence so that we can go about our duties smoothly afterward.”

BestNewsGH.com can confirm that Rev. Dr. Opuni's call comes on the heels of another boycott staged by the NDC, when they again walked out of a technical person's meeting convened by the Electoral Commission to plan the roll out of the new voter's register, last Thursday.

The reason adduced by the NDC for the walk out was that, the EC failed to state the agenda for the meeting and was ambushed with information when they arrived, that a decision had been firmed up to roll out the new register.

The NDC and a few small parties have been at the forefront of campaigning against the new voters register, insisting that there is nothing wrong with the existing one.

---Daily Guide