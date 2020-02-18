My Good Works Will Campaign For Me — Barbara Oteng-Gyasi Files For Prestea Huni-Valley Seat

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency in the western region Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng - Gyasi says she is certain to emerge victorious on the ticket of the NPP due to her massive projects in the constituency.

She noted that her selfless leadership and the transformational legacy in Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency will speak for itself during the upcoming 2020 campaign to retain her seat.

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi emphasised made this statement on Monday, February 17 at the New Patriotic Party's office at Bogoso when she filed her nomination forms to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries on April 25.

The enthusiasm and the supports showed by the delegates and her sympathisers to file her nomination forms at the party's office has irreversibly renewed her trust for the party.

She said, her charismatic leadership role has brought unprecedented benefits on social and infrastructural transformation adding that, the youth in the municipality had secured jobs in her three-year tenure of office as MP and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

She indicated that the Sankofa Gold Mine which was collapsed under the NDC regime will soon see first gold pour which will also go a long way to create employment for the youth in the constituency.

The Lawmaker touted her achievement in roads upgrade, hospitals, schools and the introduction of social reliefs such as the Obaapa Micro Loan scheme.

She urged all NPP delegates in the Constituency to vote her as their candidate to retain the seat for the ruling party to complete and do more projects for the constituents.

The MP said, construction works on Bogoso hospital, expansion of Prestea government hospital and Huni-valley health center will soon be commissioned to foster health care delivery in the constituency.

Mrs. Oteng-Gyasi also said the president has really transformed Ghana and therefore needs four more years to do more.