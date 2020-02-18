Cameroon Gov’t Admits Responsibility For Ngarbuh Massacre

Yaounde, Defence Ministry spokesman has admitted that Ngarbuh massacre of 14 February 2020 was an unfortunate accident.

They promise investigations.

Over three dozen unarmed civilians were murdered by Cameroon soldiers in Ngarbuh, Ntumbaw Subdivision Northwestern Cameroons in what defence ministry spokesman described as propaganda.

He said the military set out to destroy separatist resources and merchandise, and contraband petroleum products from Nigeria. They were also out to kill terrorists hiding in the area.

According to defence military spokesman, petrol stored in houses caught fire leading to many deaths.

The English speaking part of the Cameroons has been fighting to get their complete independence from the Oppressive French majority for three years. Government forces have used scorched earth methods, terrorising unarmed communities.

Over 15,000 civilians have been killed with over 450 villages burnt down. Some 60,000 people have escaped to Nigeria with hundreds of thousands living as internally displaced persons.

The list if massacres is growing in what many are slowly describing as a genocide.