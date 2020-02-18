Man Butchers Rival After Bonking Wife Arrested

A man who had sex with another man's wife and inflicted machete wounds on his 'rival' when he was caught right in the act has been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred at Gomoa Nkwantanan, near Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Awutu Bereku District Police Commander Supt. Joshuah Semenyoh has confirmed the incident, saying the suspect, Nana Yaw, is in their custody and is being processed for court in connection with the case.

The victim has been identified as William Appiah, a 42-year-old mason whose wife Esther Tawiah, 33, was bonked by Nana Yaw on Appiah's matrimonial bed.

According to Appiah, he left home on Saturday to an NIA Registration Centre at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba to register for the Ghana Card and after being in the queue for some time, he decided to return home to have a meal.

He said when he entered the room he found his wife and the suspect having sex on their matrimonial bed.

He said while arguing with his wife over what had happened, the suspect reached out for a machete in the room and started hacking him in the head and hands.

The victim said he managed to kick the suspect and tried to pounce on him but his wife held him from the back and that made the suspect flee in his underpants.

He said he bled profusely and had to be rushed to hospital and also reported the matter to the police.

---Daily Guide