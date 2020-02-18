Bosome-Freho Cries For Hospital

The chiefs and people of Bosome-Freho in the Ashanti Region are pushing for a hospital in the area to serve their health needs.

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bosome-Freho Constituency, Gabriel Yaw Amoah, made the appeal when he and the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, Yaw Danso, led a delegation of chiefs to the Jubilee House (Presidency) last Friday.

He described the issue of healthcare as a major challenge in the district due to the lack of a modern health facility apart from the two clinics that were built in the area during the Busia administration. They, therefore, stressed the belief that a new hospital would be a major relief for the people.

They further requested that government, through the Ministry of Education, should give urgent consideration to build a new senior high school in the area since it can only boast of one secondary school which is not able to meet the educational needs of the entire community.

President Akufo-Addo agreed to their concerns and said his government would not turn its back on the people of the area.

“I get surprised when people criticize former Prime Minister Busia. In just two years and four months in office, he built clinics in virtually every town in the country and yet people talk so bitterly about him. I think my administration must do everything possible to build on his legacy at Bosome Freho,” he indicated.

“I am surprised that a place like Bosome Freho has only one secondary school. We have to deal with it immediately,” he stressed.

The Bosome Freho District is one of the 27 districts in the Ashanti Region of Ghana with its capital at Asiwa. The district is among the new districts and municipalities that were created in 2008 by the then President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Apart from the only SHS, there is a District Magistrate Court at Asiwa, including the Asiwa Health Centre and a Police Station.

According to the 2010 Population Census of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the population of Bosome Freho stood at 60,397.

---Daily Guide