Emmanuel Presbyterian Church holds Induction Service For Rev. Sam Okyere-Mireku

Listen to article

Induction Service For Rev. Sam Okyere-Mireku District Minister, Washington DC District And Minister In Charge, Emmanuel Presbyterian Mission Church, Woodbridge, Virginia

The Washington DC District in the North America Australia Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has a New District Minister in the person of the Rev. Sam Okyere-Mireku. He also serves as the Minister In Charge of the Emmanuel Presbyterian Mission Church, the Head Station of the Washington DC District located in Woodbridge, VA

On January 19, 2020, the Rev. Sam Okyere-Mireku was officially inducted into office by the North America Australia Presbytery. The Officiating Minister for the Induction Service was the Rev. James Joseph Kumi-Duodu, Chairperson of the Presbytery and he was assisted by the Rev. Frank Addo, Clerk of the Presbytery. In attendance at the Induction service were some ministers of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in the Presbytery and the District, other Ministers from other Church Denominations in the Woodbridge, VA area and members of the Ghanaian community in the area. It is also worth mentioning that leaders and members of all the congregations and Preaching Posts which come together to form the District attended the Induction Service in their numbers.

Preaching the Sermon on the theme: “Behold, the Servant of the Lord” Rev. James Joseph Kumi-Duodu admonished the new District Minister to rely only on the power and guidance of God in the discharge of his duty and mandate as the Chief servant of the District. Again, the Presbytery Chairperson called on the Presbyters and other officers of the church not forgetting members of the church in both the District and the local congregation to give of their maximum cooperation and support to the District Minister so that together they can work and achieve much and also lift up the image of the church in the District for the glory of God. In a short address after the Act of Induction, the Rev. Sam Okyere-Mireku, the District Minister of the Washington DC District gave thanks to God for his help that has brought him this far. He also acknowledged with gratitude the support that his wife, children and entire family not forgetting friends and other senior ministers of God in the church continue to give to him and his ministry. He outlined his vision for the District and the congregation. Among other things, he mentioned promotion of spiritual renewal through prayer and the study of the word of God, growth to existing congregations and planting of new ones, financial discipline aimed at ensuring financial wellness, church discipline and compliance to church policies. He finally used Nehemiah 2:18 to call on members of the church in the District to look at the current state of the District and the congregation and resolve to rise up so that together they can build for the glory of God. The Rev. Sam Okyere-Mireku is an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. He was born on November 3 to Rev.& Mrs Otchere-Mireku, both natives of Bepong-Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana. He holds Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Management from the University of Ghana, Legon and a Master’s Degree in Divinity from the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Austin, TX Before his appointment as the District Minister of the Washington DC District, He was serving as the Minister in Charge of the Resurrection congregation in Dallas/ Fort Worth Metroplex in the State of Texas. He has also worked in the fields of Education, Clinical Research, Immigration and Pastoral Chaplaincy in Ghana and United States of America

The Rev. Sam Okyere-Mireku is married to Mrs Justina Okyere-Mireku and they are blessed with three children.

Brief History of the Emmanuel Presbyterian Mission Church, Woodbridge, VA, the Head Station of the Washington DC District in the North America Australia Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana

Emmanuel Presbyterian Mission Church (EPMC) located at13403 Baxter St, Woodbridge, VA 22191 was established as a response to the Great Commission of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as written in Matt. 28: 19- 20, and reiterated by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, a group of dedicated immigrant Presbyterian Christians in the United States of America, Virginia who were also members of Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) started EPMC in the year 2004.

In the past sixteen years since its founding, EPMC under the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) and in North America Australia Presbytery of the church, has played a major role by bringing together Ghanaian immigrants’ community of true believers under the direction and leadership of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

EPMC is a church home and a house of prayer where seekers or new members are welcomed with the love of Christ. It is a place where believers are motivated and empowered with the word of God to be worthy ambassadors of Christ as they live their lives in the community and impact on others with the good news for the glory of God.EPMC also provides for the maintenance of worship, the edification of the body of Christ and the redemption of humankind.