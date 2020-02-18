UG Suspension Too Harsh On Us – Gyampo, Butakor

Two senior lecturers of the University of Ghana (UG) who faced disciplinary action over the sex for grade scandal say they accept the school's decision although they believe it is too harsh.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor were slapped with six months and four months’ suspension without pay respectively by the University of Ghana following the completion of a hearing of the matter.

The two are additionally expected to be trained on the University's sexual misconduct policy after which they will resume their posts based on a “positive assessment.”

They will also be subjected to an annual assessment for a five year period as part of the University’s decision which takes effect on January 1, 2020. Statement from lawyers

But a statement issued by lawyers of the lecturers, F-X Law & Associates said, “we find the decision to be a little too harsh and the university's communiqué as misleading. However, our Clients accept the said decision and would respect it. Our Clients have made it clear to us that as senior members of the University, they do not want to further litigate this matter in court or have a protracted dispute over the issue.”

—citinewsroom