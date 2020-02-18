Royal House Chapel To Celebrate Apostle General Korankye Ankrah @60

Listen to article

In celebrating the life and legacies of the renowned Apostle of God, The Royal House Chapel International on Monday 17th February 2020 officially announced a tall list of activities to mark the celebrations.

Addressing the media at the Royal House Chapel International headquarters, Pastor Paapa Korankye Ankrah informed the general public on the various activities listed to commence on Monday 17th February 2020.

The week-long event quickly started with a live interview session with the Apostle General hosted by Citi FM's and Cititv’s very own Bernard Avle right after the press briefing.

There are other activities scheduled to take place from tomorrow Tuesday through to Sunday the 23rd Of February, 2020 which is the actual birth date of the apostle general. The line up of activities include " Sons & Daughters Arise", "A special Worship & Testimony Service", A play Titled " Final Warning" written by uncle Ebo White and to perform at the National Theatre, The Annual Queen Esther Wisdom & Intellectual Parade and on Sunday the 23rd Of February, 2020 the Church will climax the week-long activity with two powerful church service with one dubbed "An Evening Of Impartation".

However, prior to the official launch and announcement, the Church had embarked on a "Family Party In The Park" and "A Give Back Project" which saw the various branches nationwide donate to the needy in anticipation for a great week ahead of the celebration.