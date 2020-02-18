NSS Boss Hon. Mustapha Ussif Commends AYL-FAIN Ghana

African Youth in livestock, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Incubation Network, Ghana chapter (AYL- FAIN Ghana) Impact Share is a platform for marketing, information exchange and networking for Youth in Animal resources in Ghana.

This program was held on 15th February 2020 at headquarters of Footprints Bridge International ( F-BRIDGE) office in their Incubation Centre auditorium.

Paul Atsu added that the Impacts Share also provides space for networking with farmers and others in agribusiness, where investment and capacity building links can also be made.

Gideon Padi, CEO of goat Masters, talked of the new range of products that he now has on the market. In addition to supplying stores and the public with fresh goats.

He lauded the Impacts share training organized by AYL FAIN Ghana hosted and sponsored from Footprints Bridge International ( F-BRIDGE) for Youth and Women in Agribusiness for providing the space for farmers from all over the region to meet.

“Since we are now looking into expanding our business into the rest of the country, the training is useful in that we can interact with people from another region of Ghana and learn more about the dynamics in their work. The Impact share sessions are also important in that I always find the information shared useful,” He said.

Encouraging the Youth at the workshop, hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme of Ghana reiterated that “Youths capacity to organise and mobilise in taking charge of their own issues provides better chances of them accessing the support they need in order to grow their agribusinesses.”

“The Impact share is one such forum that addresses some of the challenges that Youth in agribusiness face, and aims to overcome them as a collective,” He said.