Ghana's Educational System Needs Total Reforms — Osofo Kyiriabossom

​​​​​​The Presidential Candidate for Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiriabossom has underscored the need for comprehensive reforms in the Educational System to suit the country's tradition.

According to the Man of God, the current educational structures are not in conformity with the European or Western Standards which is clearly making it difficult for our younger generation to cope with it.

Addressing the media, he said, " Ghana's Educational Curriculum currently lack creativity and innovation among the students who are seeking to become technology giants like Bill Gate the owner of Apple and Mark Zuckerberg,the inventor of Facebook."

He added that the system only promotes 'white colour jobs', yet most Ghanaian youths do not get employment after completing school.

Mr. Andrews insisted his party is ever ready to offer those key total reforms in the Ghanaian Educational system saying if GUM is voted into power, there would be over 75 percent practical aspect in our educational curriculum by way of promoting Technical and Vocation training at all levels.

He noted that giving more room for Technical and Vocational training would go a long way to help graduates to meet the job market with a direct job.

Mr. Andrews admitted that it is highly enshrined in the party's manifesto to create a neighboring environment for creativity and innovation among students showing signs to explore their full potentials in Technological advancement.