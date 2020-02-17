Sex For Grades: UG Suspends Gyampo, Butakor

The two lecturers at the University of Ghana who were at the center of the BBC “sex for grades” scandal at the school have been suspended.

This follows the completion of the hearing of the matter involving the said lecturers – Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor — by the University of Ghana Senior Members’ Disciplinary Committee.

While Prof. Gyampo has been suspended for six months, Dr. Butakor will serve a suspension period of four months.

Both suspensions are without pay.

The suspension of the two lecturers according to the University takes effect from January 1, 2020.

“Management of the University of Ghana wishes to inform members of the University community that the Senior Members' Disciplinary Committee has completed the hearing of the matter involving Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor”, a statement from the University’s Public Affairs Directorate indicated.

It added that: “In line with statute 46 (2) of the University of Ghana Statutes, as amended, and regulation 15.0 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana, the Disciplinary Committee recommended a six-month suspension without pay for Professor Gyampo and a four-month suspension without pay for Dr. Butakor. The suspensions take effect from January 1, 2020.”

Lecturers to undergo sexual harassment training

Meanwhile, the University has noted that, besides the suspension, the two lectures will have to be trained on the University’s sexual misconduct policy after which they will resume their posts based on a “positive assessment”

They will also be subjected to an annual assessment for a five year period.

In addition, Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are required to undergo appropriate training on the University of Ghana's Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana. They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessments for a period of five years.” the statement stated.

Meanwhile, the University has assured all students, faculty, staff, other stakeholders and the public of its commitment to” rooting out any acts of misconduct, sexual harassment or any other form of harassment and that it will not tolerate any such acts among students and employees of the University.”

