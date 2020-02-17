Agona West: NDC Parliamentary Candidate Paul Ofori-Amoah Launches Healthcare Policy For The Aged

Listen to article

The Agona West NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Hon. Paul Ofori-Amoah has launched a healthcare policy for the aged.

The policy, dubbed "POA-CARE," will among other things take care of the aged in the constituency who do not have the means to go to the hospital, ensure renewal of their NHIS cards, organise free health screenings and many more.

The event which took place on Friday, February 14 at the forecourt of the NDC constituency in Agona Swedru saw hundreds of widows, town folks, opinion leaders gracing the occasion.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate reiterated his commitment to ensure the development of Agona West Constituency under the Agonaman Mpuntu agenda.

He called on all constituents to support his bid in order for him to represent the constituency in Parliament in the December 2020 elections.

Friday, February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day was a good day for the good people of Agona man where Hon. Paul Ofori Amoah embarked on a Love walk with the people and later crowned the day with the POA-Care launching for the aged and diner for Widows in the constituency.