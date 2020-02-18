NPP Primaries: Expect Voter Apathy If Hon. Pomaa Goes Unopposed In Juaben – NPP Group Warns

Listen to article

A group calling themselves ‘The Platform’, made up of followers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from all the three zones of the Juaben Constituency has warned against allowing Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng of going unopposed in the upcoming primaries.

According to the group, even though nominations were opened across the various constituencies for the impending primaries for Members of Parliament’s (MPs) since Monday, January 20, the same has not been done in the Juaben Constituency.

This, they say is an indication that executives of the Juaben constituencies are planning to back Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng to go unopposed.

In a letter addressed to NPP General Secretary Samuel Boadu, dated February 16, 2020, and signed by Secretary of ‘The Platform’, George Opoku Amponsah, the group has stressed that the decision goes contrary to party rules that state that all constituencies must be opened up for competition by all party members of good standing and qualify as per the guidelines of the Primaries.

They have therefore called on the office of the General Secretary of the ruling party to step in and see to it that nomination forms are made available for purchase by persons who wish to vie for the Juaben seat in the primaries slated for April 2020.

“Whilst we concede the authority and supremacy of the Regional Party Executive decision, we wish to humbly state without the faintest shadow of doubt, that, any such decision, if carried out in the Juaben Constituency, will result in voter apathy and may invariably affect the fortunes of the party in the December 2020 general elections in the constituency”, the statement cautioned.

It concludes, “In the supreme interest of the larger Party, to curb a possible a possible emergence of independent candidate and to avert imposition of candidate on the constituents which could undoubtedly be inimical to the fortunes of the party in election 2020, we write to your good office to direct the Regional party to open nomination in the Juaben Constituency and possibly extend the nomination period to allow all suitable persons to test their strengths in the Primaries”.