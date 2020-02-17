Mahama Clash Akufo-Addo With 'Speakout Session' Tour

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will on Tuesday February 18 begin a three-day tour to the Western North Region.

The visit dubbed "SpeakOut Session" will enable the flagbearer meet and interact with people from the Western North Region.

This is after President Akufo-Addo commenced his three-day tour of the Volta and Oti regions yesterday Sunday 16th February.

This means both camps of the political opponents will be running parallel campaign tour ahead of the 2020 general elections.

A statement issued by the party's National Communications Officer, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, noted that "the SpeakOut with John Mahama will take place in all 16 regions of the country and serve as an opportunity for the NDC leader to meet, interact and listen directly to the people of Ghana."

It added that "the SpeakOut initiative will enable him to better appreciate their personal desires and expectations, the needs of their communities and what they consider should be the priorities of government."

Below is the statement

PRESS RELEASE

Monday, 17th February, 2020.

JOHN MAHAMA HEADS OFF TO THE WESTERN NORTH REGION ON A “SpeakOut” TOUR

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, is set to begin a three-day working visit to the Western North Region, which will include an interaction with a wide section of people from across the region in what is dubbed a SpeakOut Session.

The SpeakOut with John Mahama will take place in all 16 regions of the country and serve as an opportunity for the NDC leader to meet, interact and listen directly to the people of Ghana. Among others, the SpeakOut initiative will enable him to better appreciate their personal desires and expectations, the needs of their communities and what they consider should be the priorities of government towards improving their standard of living and enhance social infrastructure.

Accompanying Mr. Mahama will be the Party’s Manifesto Committee, who will also take advantage of the tour to listen to the grassroots views and incorporate them in the party’s 2020 Manifesto.

The Western North tour begins on Tuesday, 18th February, 2020 and ends on Thursday, 20th February, 2020.

Signed,

SAMMY GYAMFI

National Communication Officer, NDC