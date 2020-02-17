Allow Ghanaians To Score You On Dec 7 – Mahama To Bawumia

Former President John Mahama has admonished Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to allow Ghanaians the ultimate judge of government’s performance in upcoming the December elections.

It comes after Dr. Bawumia rated the government 78 percent in its delivery of manifesto promises so far.

“The data speaks for itself. The data and the evidence is clear that we have largely met our manifesto promises. We have delivered and are delivering on over 300 of our promises, and we are on course to do even more,” the Vice President said.

Reacting to the claim, the NDC flagbearer said the Vice President could give himself any mark since he is the same person marking his own script.

“When you write your own questions and mark your own script you can give yourself any marks. I’ve no comment. That’s his assessment of themselves. Statistics can be interpreted anywhere, depends on how you use the statistics. That’s his interpretation of the statistics. He’s marking his own script and giving himself marks. The people of Ghana will mark on 7th December 2020,” he said.

Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will be challenging incumbent President Akufo-Addo whose party will head for the primaries on April 25.

Mr. Mahama has tagged his second challenge for the presidency as a rescue mission.

The NDC has argued the Akufo-Addo government has failed on its promises and must be booted out.

