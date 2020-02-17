2020 Elections: Market Women, Kayayei, Taxi Drivers Donate Cash To Sosu For Campaign

Listen to article

A renowned Human Rights Lawyer and Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Madina has been given a great boost by the donation of some Ghanaian market women, kayayei, and taxi drivers in Madina.

The donations were made during the Birthday Fundraising Dinner organised by the office of Lawyer Sosu to raise funds to support his parliamentary bid.

The event which was dubbed “The Gathering of Gold Friends of Lawyer Sosu” was on the theme, “Rescue Mission 2020: Sosu For Madina – Service To the People”.

The event took place on Sunday, 16th February 2020 at the Parish Hall of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madina.

The event was Chaired by Hon. Sylvester Mensah, a former Presidential Primaries aspirant, a former Member of Parliament and a former Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Scheme. Also present at the event was Alhaji Nurudeen, a businessman and a former presidential primaries aspirant. Some sitting members of parliament and former ministers of the erstwhile Mahama administration graced the occasion.

The market women donated Ghc2000, whilst the Taxi drivers donated Ghc1500.

According to a representative from the market women, Madam Esi Ashiagbor, who trades in onions, Lawyer Sosu represents hope to the ordinary Ghanaian and they are optimistic his leadership will give them quality representation in parliament and hope for the future.

The representative of the taxi and trotro drivers, Kumassah Morris Lodonu intimated that, the decision to support Lawyer Sosu is as a result of the many humanitarian activities he continues to engage that benefits the poor and vulnerable. He added that, if such a person is given the opportunity to represent them in parliament, he will be able to do more. “Lawyer Sosu is our man. He associates with us and we love him” – He added.

The Chairman of the occasion lauded the efforts of all participants especially the market women and taxi drivers who didn’t hold back their little but donated voluntarily to support the campaign. He also launched the donation platforms for the campaign.

Others who were present to support were Lawyer Sosu’s EPM classmates, Bar 2010 mates, some Greater Accra region Parliamentary Candidates, Church family and members of the Madina Constituency NDC.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu won the party’s parliamentary primaries on Saturday, 24 August 2019 pulling 661 votes to beat three (3) other aspirants.

Lawyer Sosu promises Youth Empowerment through job creation, social interventions, infrastructure developments and quality parliamentary representation.

The Madina seat is currently being occupied by the NPP’s Hon. Abubakar Boniface.

---starrfmonline