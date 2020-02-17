Free SHS: This Is How Ningo SHTS Students Sit, Lie On Their Stomach To Study

First-year Home Economics students of the Ningo Senior High Technical School at Ningo in the Greater Accra Region have to sit on the floor to learn and write due to lack of desks.

The students, who number over 40, sit on the bare floor for lessons as the classroom has less than 10 desks.

Confirming the state of the school on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Monday, 17 February 2020, two old students indicated that the Form 1 Home Economics Classroom is among three other classrooms with less than 10 desks.

Meanwhile, the headmaster of the school and the District Director of Education have been summoned to a meeting by the District Chief Executive of the area, Jonathan Teye-Doku, over the matter.

---with files from Classfmonline