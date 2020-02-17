EIB Group Loses Staff Following Media Transfer Window

Radio and TV personality, Evans Amewugah popularly called Chief Amey or Amewugaga joins the tall list of stars to leave the Bola Ray managed media group.

Evans will be joining max radio and max TV as its lead sports producer for all sporting shows on the channel under the supervision of Philip Sitsofe, head of sports and other team members including, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, Nana Darkwa Gyasi and Wanu Wanu.

Max 89.7 FM and Max TV are subsidiaries of IMAX Media Group. IMAX media group has Startimes Ghana and Tecno Mobile as sister companies.

Prior to leaving EIB network, Amewugah was the producer of Kasapa Fm and Agoo Tv sports show, Dwidwamu.

Amawuga’s knowledge in Radio and TV production spans from years of working with many media stations in Accra including Top Radio where he worked in 2012 before moving to join the Multimedia group later that same year.

He joined EIB in 2015 after serving as a host and producer on Adom Tv for three years.

In 2017, he aided the birth and growth of SVTV Africa, an online television channel owned by DJ Nyame with his rich experience in interviewing. He broke stories like;

Amawugah promised listeners and viewers of Max Radio and TV of a new pack of programs to cater for all of its audience interests especially because Max TV and Startimes have broadcast rights to show the English Premier league, the Europa League and the Ghana Premier league respectively.

