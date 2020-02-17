Certified Registered Anaesthetists Want MoH, GHS To Condemn Dr. Djagbletey For Derogatory Comments

Listen to article

The Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA) is calling on the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health, and other stakeholders of the Health Society to condemn what they describe as insinuating statement by Dr. Robert Djagbletey, a member of the Ghana Anaesthetist Society (GAS).

Dr. Djagbletey is reported to have said in an interview with a media house that CRAs are substandard and are meant for the rural areas.

He [Dr. Djagbletey] also added that patients are at risk under the care of the CRA which implies that the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, CHAG, Ahmadiyya Muslim Health Service, and all private hospitals in Ghana have all endangered the lives of patients over the years by engaging the services of CRAs.

But GACRA in a statement issued on February 17 rubbished those claims indicating that CRAs have provided safe anaesthesia services since the Second World War.

While the Certified Registered Anaesthetists insist they have no problem with the Ghana Anaesthetist Society, they are demanding that they do the needful by disassociating itself and condemn those pronouncements made by their own for the benefit of all clients.

“We humbly call on the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, CHAG, MDC Ahmadiyya Muslim Health Services, Private Facilities, and Civil Society groups to condemn this unfortunate insinuating statements made by the said Doctor Anaesthesiologist”, the statement posited.

Read full statement below: