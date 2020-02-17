Akufo-Addo Tours Oti, Volta

President Akufo-Addo yesterday started a three-day tour of the Volta and Oti regions.

The tour comes barely three months after he toured the Volta Region to inspect and commission many projects, including the landmark rail bridge that connects the Eastern Region to the Volta Region.

The President and his entourage started from the Oti Region, where he interacted with chiefs and people of some traditional areas.

He was expected to cut the sod for the construction of the Oti Regional Food& Agricultural Directorate at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South District, followed by a brief stop at Kadjebi Akan District, where a business resource centre would be commissioned before ending the day's tour at Jasikan.

The tour today would begin with the inspection of an ongoing construction of the Oti Regional Education Directorate in the Jasikan District.

He would then interact with students and tutors of Bueman Senior High School and commission some projects under the Senior High School Intervention Projects (SHSIPs).

The Oti Regional Health Directorate is at Worawora in the Biakoye District, while the Roads, Highways & Feeder Roads Directorate would be located at Kete Krachi.

From Oti, the President would move to the Volta Region, where he would visit the palace of the late Togbega Gabusu VI to commiserate with the chiefs and people of Gbidukor and sign the book of condolence.

He would also address a durbar of chiefs and people of Afadzato South District at Golokwati.

The third and final day of the tour would start with the inspection of ongoing construction of the Sokode-Ho dual carriageway followed by an interaction with students and tutors of Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu-Waya in the Adaklu District and later a durbar of the chiefs and people of Adaklu at Waya.

The President would also grace the grand durbar of TESCON's 20th anniversary celebration at the Ho Technical University.

