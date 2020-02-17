2020 Elections: Don't Be Recruited For Violence – Bawumia To Muslim youth

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cautioned the youth in Muslim communities to reject politicians who would want to recruit them for violence before, during and after the upcoming general elections.

This concern was re-echoed by former President John Dramani Mahama who also spoke at the same event he attended with the Vice President in Kumasi over the weekend.

According to them, Islam was a religion that promoted peace and condemns violence.

The two renowned politicians who took turns to address a gathering during the 52nd Maulid Celebrations of Sheik Abdul-Wadud Cissey in Kumasi called on the youth to eschew violence.

The Vice President said, “As Ghana prepares for other general elections, it is important for all Muslims to play a role towards maintaining the peace Allah has bestowed on this country.”

“We have to be forever grateful for this peace. Due to the misbehaviour of a few misguided ones amongst us, extremism and political violence are often associated with our youth in the Zongos. Fellow Muslims, violence has no place in Islam and under no circumstance should a Muslim perpetrate violence by them or be recruited to perpetuate political violence or any form of attacks by political miscreants.”

Senator for Kaduna State in Nigeria, Aliu Bello also said the Hausa Kingdom in Europe will work closely with Chiefs in Ghana to address such a trend.

“We want to conduct ourselves freely to avoid any kind of situation whereby if anyone commits violence or crime especially during elections; it won't be said, it's the Muslim youth.”

