Voters’ Register: Gamey & Co ADR Centre Want To Help Resolve NPP, NDC Fight

The Gamey & Co Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre has offered to mediate between the Electoral Commission (EC) and the opposition political parties on the proposed new voters’ register which has generated controversies.

The Centre in a statement said the matter if not handled with care “has the potential of disturbing the peace and security of the nation” and so it has become important to find an amicable solution immediately.

It said the matter requires that a professional mediation body intervenes to help resolve the matter hence the decision to offer its services in this regard.

In a statement, Gamey & Co ADR Centre said it is proposing February 24, 2020, to hold a pre-mediation meeting with the stakeholders including the Electoral Commission, before holding a plenary session the following day.

It said it has already informed the Electoral Commission about its preparedness to take up the service.

“In this regard, the Gamey & Co ADR Centre has offered to conduct a Facilitated Mediation which would help the Electoral Commission and the political parties concerned to reach an agreement. Accordingly, the Centre has officially notified the Electoral Commission and the parties concerned of the offer, and the Centre is awaiting their response,” it said in a statement.

