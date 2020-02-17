NLA Supports Unionisation Of Staff

The Management of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has lent its support to the unionisation idea of the staff of the authority.

Processes towards the achievement of the goal have already begun—a development which has put smiles on the faces of the staff.

It is instructive that this development is taking place during the tenure of Kofi Osei-Ameyaw whose massive support for the process is standing him apart from his predecessors who appeared to be averse to a unionization of staff of the authority.

The management on 12th February 2020 received Guidelines/Rules Governing the Standing Negotiation Committee (SNC) from the Union of Industry, Commerce and Finance (UNICOF), Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU), Ghana and the Financial Business and Services Employees Union (FBSEU).

The union documents have been duly signed and adopted, DAILY GUIDE has been informed.

The three individual unions are currently working towards the unionization of staff of the NLA—a structured process which has been preceded by separate meetings between the management of NLA and representatives of the aforementioned unions all of which were chaired by the Director-General of the NLA, Kofi Osei-Ameyaw.

As part of the process, it is expected that the three unions—UNICOF, FBSEU and ICU—shall furnish the NLA with copies of their lists and verification forms signed by staff of the authority indicating the authorization of union dues deduction from their monthly salaries.

However, so far, none of the three unions has completed the unionization process or fulfilled the criteria in relation to the bargaining power to negotiate on behalf of workers of the NLA.

---Daily Guide