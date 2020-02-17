Nobody Should Give Birth 'By Heart' And Expect MPs To Take Care Of Them--Ken

Listen to article

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has cautioned men who are led by their libidos to be responsible for their children and not expect Members of Parliament (MPs) to help them take care of their families.

According to him, MPs and politicians in general, are not obliged to take care of irresponsible and ignorant families.

He made this known when he was interviewed by NET2 TV.

He said, “We are not, no MP is obliged to take over your parent’s irresponsibility, no way. We only do favours, we are not obliged to pay anybody’s school fees”.

The Member of Parliament who was peeved by people who feel that the MP is responsible for taking care of the personal needs of Constituents mentioned that he supported someone with a thousand cedis but the person later came back to tell him his support was nothing”.

He asked parents to be responsible in their dealings in order to take very good care of their wards and not expect politicians to do that for them.

---GhananewsPage