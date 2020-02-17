MTN Launches Project To Empower Physically Challenged Persons

An event has been held to officially launch the MTN Economic Empowerment Support project for persons with disabilities as part of activities to commemorate the 10th anniversary of MTN MoMo services in Ghana.

The launch of the said project which will make 100 physically challenged persons MTN MoMo Agents across the country took place at the Accra Rehabilitation Centre on 12th February, 2020.

In an attempt to address some of the numerous challenges persons with disabilities encounter in their quest to access funds to develop themselves, MTN Ghana reached out to the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) to assess what could be done to empower the physically challenged in a sustainable manner.

The beneficiaries of the project will be given disability-friendly kiosks, mobile phones, branding materials, apparels and seed capital of GH₵4,000.00 to operate the MTN Mobile Money business.

Eli Hini, General Manager, Mobile Financial Services (MFS) said, like a plant breeder, MTN wishes to enhance the living conditions of persons with disabilities with this project.

"That is why we designed tailor made kiosk that will support your needs and make it comfortable for beneficiaries to look forward to going to work each day. We want the seedlings to grow into beautiful plants that will yield bumper harvest. However, let me quickly add that, the bumper harvest would not yield that easily: It will need care weeding, pruning etc,” he stated.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah indicated that this group of people have been subjected to severe stigmatization, discrimination and maltreatment.

According to him, it often results in lack of access to employment, education, healthcare and other social services just to mention a few.

"Worst still, they have also been neglected for far too long; hence the need to integrate them into the World of Work. We must never forget the fact that people do not become disabled by choice. It is often due to circumstances beyond their control such as birth, accidents or other natural phenomena. They need our support," he stated.

As the Minister responsible for Employment and Labour Relations, he pledges to deepen his engagement with the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD).

"I will continue to explore more avenues and opportunities for employability and entrepreneurship,” he emphasised.

Juventus Dourinaah, Executive Director, National Association of the Deaf who spoke on behalf of GFD calls on other private sector institutions to see to the need and importance of the initiative and emulate same so that "we can achieve the inclusive development agenda as envisioned by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

A beneficiary of the project, Afriyie Annim expressed their gratitude to MTN for supporting persons with disabilities in such a manner and promised to work very hard as expected by all to achieve more in the days ahead.