NPP Primaries: Akwasi Konadu Vow To Win Manhyia North Contest

An aspirant making a third attempt to contest as a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia North Constituency is confident of victory in the party's upcoming primaries in April 25.

Akwasi Konadu, who contested in the 2012 and 2016 parliamentary primaries of the NPP is making another attempt. He is confident of emerging victorious this time.

In the previous internal elections, Mr. Konadu contested incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Collins Owusu Amankwah and other aspirants.

Ahead of the April parliamentary elections of the party, Akwasi Konadu and Collins Owusu Amankwah are the only persons who have so far shown interest to go into the contest and Mr. Konadu has completed the processes by filing his nominations.

NPP delegates and supporters in the Manhyia North Constituency thronged the party's office and showed massive support for Akwasi Konadu when he went there to file his nominations.

They welcomed the aspirant with chants and songs as some of them posited in the Hausa language, 'Baa Kudi bani, sooyayaa ne' which is translated, 'It is not money, but it is love'.

According to the delegates, the slogan meant that they were not interested in taking money from the aspirant, but they have thrown their support for Mr. Konadu since they believe he is the right parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the 2020 general elections.

Addressing journalists after completing processes to file his nominations, Akwasi Konadu said his aim was to ensure the image of the constituency was projected and the well-being of constituents improved.

“I am happy, and the support I am enjoying now from the delegates and the constituents, it shows the level of will of change passing through this constituency. They need hope and this is the new hope,” he said

He indicated that he does not take his two attempts in the previous primaries as defeat, but rather a period when the delegates and constituents of Manhyia North were not ready.

He further explained that the constituents and delegates are clamouring for new hope and change, but his team will not be complacent going into the elections.

The aspirant added that elections were not the will of a single person, but the will of the individuals in the constituency.

He, therefore, called for civility in the campaign devoid of propaganda, lies and utterances that will divide the party in the constituency.

He is however optimistic that the NPP will retain power in the 2020 general elections and urged party supporters to unite behind President Akufo-Addo.

—citinewsroom