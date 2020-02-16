Bunkpurugu: Massive Support Grace Filing Of Nomination Forms By Francis Tingoti

Listen to article

An Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate (APC) of the NPP in the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri Constituency, Francis Kombong Tingoti today successfully filed his nomination papers at the Constituency Office of the NPP in Bunkpurugu to contest the NPP primaries on April 25th.

On his arrival in the constituency, Tingoti was met by an elephantine crowd in Nakpanduri who ushered him into Nakpanduri town. This action led to traffic slowing down close to 2 hours. Tingoti and his entourage before entering the constituency capital made stopovers for the blessing of chiefs and opinion leaders of the constituency.

In Bunkpurugu, the ACP and his sympathisers were met by another gargantuan group that accompanied him to the party office.

The Constituency Elections Committee of the party chaired by Hon D.D. Konlan inspected the documents presented by Tingoti. The CEC was satisfied with all records and advised Tingoti to go about his campaign in a manner that will promote peace before, during and after the Primaries of 25th April, 2020.

Hon D.D Konlan told party members present that the aspirants should be regarded as collective property of the Npp and nothing will be done to favour or discriminate against any aspirant. He added that delegates must desist from taking pictures of the ballot when they go to cast their votes for financial rewards.

On his part, Mr Tingoti who is the Finance Officer of Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale, assured the Committee of a decent campaign. He said, "as you know me, I'm a man of the people, my humility is not in doubt. I have told all members of my campaign team as well as my teeming supporters to be decorous and avoid acts that have the tendency of breaching the very party guidelines I fully commit myself to".

He promised to build a befitting party office for the constituency should he emerge victorious after the primaries in April.

In an address to a mamorth gathering shortly after filing, Tingoti, who was dressed in a white smock told the constituents to continue to have faith in him. He said he has done so much in the area as a development worker and an Assembly Member and would do more in his capacity as Member of Parliament (MP). He told the crowd that he has an elaborate plan to shoot the development of the Bunkpurugu Nakpanduri Constituency to a higher pedestal where the people will live in dignity and comfort enjoying good roads, the best of educational and health facilities and peace.

The APC also hinted that skills training will be core in his development agenda since human development is as paramount as physical development.

The constituency is currently an NPP seat with Hon Solomon Namliit Boar as the MP. Two other people namely Mr Jabong Minnyilia and Duut Daniel Janamah have picked forms to join the race in the same constituency making the number of contestants four.